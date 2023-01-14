Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?

‘7 STORIES’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – and the next one will be Friday night, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum (map below).

This free event will run from 7 – 8:30 p.m., and the theme is “Coming Home.”

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance.

Real stories are spellbinding and raw. They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.

These stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. Organizers will coach/help you as much as you would like.

Questions? Please email [email protected].

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

Organizers can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story.

And…you can come just to watch and listen to the storytellers!

WHAT: 7 Stories: “Coming Home” WHEN: Friday, Jan. 27, 7 – 8:30 p.m. WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166: