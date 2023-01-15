This week, organizers at the Burien Severe Weather Shelter sent out the following “Thank You” note to its donors:

Dear Community,

We would like to thank you, our wonderful donors, for your response to our Restock the Shelves drive. Your generosity is extraordinary – we are blown away! You definitely know how to stock the shelves, Burien!

We feel the love and know that our guests will be delighted and thankful to have clothing and blankets to keep them warm, and food to fill their bellies.

This is an amazing community we have here. We are a caring, generous and loving community, and it shows. You fill up our hearts.

If you have been curious to learn more about the shelter and/or volunteer opportunities, now is a great time to reach out and talk to us. Our email is [email protected] and we’d love to hear from you.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the weather and if you see the numbers dropping, remember to watch for our emails.

Many Blessings,

The Burien Severe Weather Shelter Team

