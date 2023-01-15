Grace Church will host a 13 week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death.

There is a one-time charge of $20.00 for the GriefShare journal.

Classes begin on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the church basement, Room 128.

For more information or to register, call Debbie Bacon at (509) 560-3414, or email GriefShare Facilitator [email protected].

Grace Church is located at 10323 28th Ave SW:

