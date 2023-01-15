Dan Banay says his car was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at around 1 p.m. in Burien.

Banay wants our readers to be on the lookout for the car, which is a white 1997 Subaru Legacy GT wagon, which he says was stolen on SW 157th in the parking lot between Azteca and Value Village (map below).

License plate #2869LEM.

“Video footage from Azteca shows two men pull up in a green Ford Ranger and steal the car within a few minutes,” Banay said. “Both sped out of the parking lot after stealing the car.”

If you’ve seen this car, please call Burien Police at (206) 296-3311. The case # for this incident is C23001615.