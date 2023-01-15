How many adult salmon return to Miller and Walker Creeks each year? How many coho salmon are dying from polluted water before they have a chance to spawn?

Thanks to many dedicated volunteers, organizers are finding out, and a presentation about coho and chum salmon in our local creeks will be held this coming Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Normandy Park Cove (map below).

Adult salmon in our streams are the Pacific Northwest equivalent of the “canary in the coal mine” – they reflect the health of our lands and water.

The Community Salmon Investigation has collected salmon data since 2010.

Special Guest Presentation will be by Ed Kolodziej of the University of Washington.

Learn about:

CSI: Highline – science driven by community volunteers! Coho and chum salmon in Miller and Walker Creeks Factors affecting salmon and streams Actions you can take to improve watershed health



Bookmark the Miller-Walker salmon monitoring website for more information and annual updates.

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.