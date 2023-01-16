From our friends at WABI Burien:

All are invited to join the Waterland Walkers as they head to Des Moines this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 to check out the many boats in the marina, enjoy views out to Maury and Vashon Islands, and seek solace in the beauty of Des Moines Creek park.

This free event will start at 9 a.m. in front of Anthony’s Homeport restaurant.

Walkers will meet at the southern end of the waterfront, by Anthony’s Homeport restaurant, and head north along the boat docks.

You’ll then walk out along the pier and then over to the beach where the tide will be rising from a low point earlier that morning.

The Des Moines Creek trail heads up through the park, and you’ll follow the trail for about a mile before turning around.

Total distance is 3 miles along paved paths and sidewalks.

Slight incline along the trail, but otherwise flat.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 9am Time: Meet 5-10 minutes early to leave promptly on walk at 9:00 am. Meeting Place: In front of Anthony’s Homeport restaurant, 421 South 227th Street Des Moines



