EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

By Morgan Young

The New Year is here and so is the call to be accountable for 2023’s lifestyle resolutions!

Isn’t it time you start looking forward to supporting the dreams and goals you’re setting for the coming months? Take the time to assess where you are and develop a plan that creates a sustainable path to the goals you envision yourself obtaining within the next 12 months.

Here are five focus points to help you stay focused leading a life of wellness and success. Health, habits (good and bad), finances, relationships, school, and work are the most prominent focus areas of 2023 to support living a successful, healthy lifestyle.

Keeping up with a New Year’s resolution isn’t always easy, but if we take into consideration how much care goes into running a prosperous business, hopefully, that compassion will help people adapt this mindset when taking care of personal business focus to a more motivated state.

1. Health can become as mindless as breathing. Therefore, caring for it may seem like an afterthought to some amidst the bustle of a busy lifestyle until one morning you wake up too congested to attend your extremely important 9 AM meeting. Since the surge in viral respiratory illnesses is no secret in the Southwest King County area, don’t wait until respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza or COVID-19 gets into your system to take precautions. Learn more here.

2. Habits: Getting sick can feel exhausting since your immune system is legitimately fighting off an intruding virus. This fight can throw off your entire daily routine, down to the rhythm of breathing if dealing with congestion. It is important to intake roughly 48-64 ounces of water minimum per day.

Exercise is vital to keeping the body healthy with good blood flow and endorphin release! According to the CDC, adults need approximately 150 minutes of exercise total per week on average. Exercise is also proven to help combat colds when well hydrated, helping to break up congestion.

3. Finances: If you’re thrilled by a daily To-Do list, try making one for your financial New Year’s resolutions! As stated in a poll taken by Experian, 49% of Americans desire to save their money, 33% would like to improve their credit, and 31% plan to create a personal budget. The top five financial resolutions from the study include: saving more money, improving credit score, creating a personal budget, paying off credit cards entirely, and paying credit card debt on time. Getting in the habit of following any of these goals at a personal pace you can commit to will incrementally bring about a positive shift in one’s financial health. Learn more here.

4. Relationships: How you maintain relationships speaks volumes in the business and personal world. Self-awareness of how you show up gives you that much more power and edge in any room. Showing up as your best self with a healthy outlook, network, and immune system is 2023’s golden business trinity. The five buzzing objectives for keeping business relationships running smoothly as reported by Indeed include: offering value to others, regularly checking in, learning and sharing goals, expressing gratitude, and being yourself. If each individual focuses on truly presenting themselves at their best, the connections built across Southwest King County businesses are limitless!

5. School and Work have become more intense since we’ve returned in person, post-pandemic. The CDC suggests trying a few of the following wellness activities to resist the urges of becoming anxious and stressed in situations that arise. To promote wellness in the classroom and office, remind peers and coworkers of student/employee assistance programs. Thus, granting access to resources, referrals, and counseling can significantly improve their quality of life. As well as being a team player and recognizing others’ contributions, and achievements, and celebrating milestones. Ensuring those around you feel valued and appreciated in the team effort it takes to successfully support running a business. Lastly, integrating physical activity and or meditation breaks into the school/workday can make all the difference as well! These breaks can help the mind and body recharge before jumping into the next project. Ultimately improving the atmosphere to be in a more positive state of being to get work done.

Here’s a link to our Health and Wellness member business directory listed on the Seattle Southside chamber website for your convenience!

This article was written by Morgan Young, M.E.C.A. of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988.

For more information about the Chamber, including a full list of member benefits and resources, please visit their website at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/.