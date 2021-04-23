The City of Burien and Normandy Park are hosting a spring Recycling Event and Bin Sale this Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This free event will be held at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center (19010 – 1st Ave South, Burien WA 98148; map below) where they will be accepting certain items for collection. This event is cash only. Please review the list of accepted items ( see flyer here ). There will also be rain barrels, compost bins, and worm bins for sale. Please wear your face masks, gloves, and pack your items so they can be removed quickly. Visit Public Health – Seattle & King County’s COVID-19 page for information, guidelines, and recommendations.



More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/news_events/calendar

The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center is located at 19010 1st Ave South: