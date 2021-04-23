The City of Burien and Normandy Park are hosting a spring Recycling Event and Bin Sale this Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
-
- This free event will be held at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center (19010 – 1st Ave South, Burien WA 98148; map below) where they will be accepting certain items for collection.
- This event is cash only.
- Please review the list of accepted items (see flyer here).
- There will also be rain barrels, compost bins, and worm bins for sale.
- Please wear your face masks, gloves, and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.
- Visit Public Health – Seattle & King County’s COVID-19 page for information, guidelines, and recommendations.
More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/news_events/calendar
The Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center is located at 19010 1st Ave South: