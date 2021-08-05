Kids, get out your colored pencils for a FREE Art Class this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

This Sunday’s FREE kids Art Class, hosted by the Burien Arts Association, explores artist Sol DeWitt and the impact he had on the art world.

JR Salter will help kids work through some of DeWitt’s methods using plain paper and colored pencils.

The class is online Sunday, Aug. 8 from 3-4 p.m. Log onto https://www.eventbrite.com/e/166018093587

The free classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, the City of Burien, 4Culture and ARTSWA.

For more information go to www.burienarts.org.

