SPONSORED :

Enjoy Christmas Coffee and a Clothing Drive at Daystar Village on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

“Join us fo a Christmas Coffee and Clothing drive to benefit the West Seattle Clothesline,” reads an announcement from Daystar Retirement Village.

When you drop off a gently-used clothing donation they will treat you to a steaming, delicious coffee drink – made to order! All are welcome to help fill the West Seattle Clothesline stocks with clothing to benefit our neighbors in need.

The event will take place from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 2615 SW Barton Street in the Westwood Village neighborhood (map below).

While you’re there be sure to take note of the friendly residents and staff as well as their well maintained facility. If you or a loved one are in search of a high quality, active senior community, you owe it to yourself to consider Daystar Retirement Village, part of the Powell Communities family.

Jason Kitchel began working for Powell Communities in May of 2018.

Jason really enjoys the culture at Powell. We are a family owned business, and everyone truly is treated like family- with integrity and passion, and always keeping in mind The Golden Rule.

There can often be a lot of anxiety surrounding the decision to move family members into a senior community, and Jason strives to put people’s minds at ease as much as possible by listening to them and showing them that this is not the end of the story- it is simply a new chapter and everyone at Powell Communities is here to help continue the story with them, and that we are not an “old folks home” – we truly ARE a community.

Call or Email Jason today to discover why “It’s so good to be home!” at Daystar Retirement Village: [email protected].

“We’d love to meet you!”

Address: 2615 SW Barton Street, Seattle, WA 98126 (map below)

Phone: 206-937-6122

E-mail: [email protected]

Fax: (206) 937-4803

Our rental office is open seven days a week.

Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

