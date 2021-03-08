A traffic collision killed a 26-year old motorcycle driver on the SR 509 freeway near S. 128th Street Monday morning, Mar. 8, 2021.

The Washington State Patrol says that a motorcyclist traveling southbound in SR 509 lost control, struck a right side guardrail and came to rest on the right side.

The driver – who Troopers say was not wearing a helmet – was ejected and killed. He was identified as Allen S. Sutton, 26, of Bellingham.

Speed appears to have been a factor in the fatal crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed for two hours.

