SPONSORED :

Announcing the opening of Casa Caffè at Casa Italiana

Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center

New to Burien – and opening soon – is Casa Italiana, a gathering place in the Pacific Northwest for all those of Italian descent, as well as those who simply love the culture, foods, sounds and all things Italian.

Casa Caffè Espresso and Pastries

Casa Caffè is opening at Casa Italiana this Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Casa is located at 13028 First Ave. S., Burien WA 98168 (the location of the former London House Salon.) (Masks are required, as is social-distancing.)

Locally-roasted Coffee

Casa Caffè will be proudly serving coffee from local roaster Caffé D’arte. Various blends of whole beans and ground coffee will be available for purchase. Caffé D’arte uses alder and other types of wood for roasting their coffee. Check out Caffe D’arte’s video of their 1949 coffee roaster, built in Naples, Italy. We are so thankful to Caffé D’arte for their support, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work together.

Pastries, of Course

Tantalizing, delicious treats will be provided by the masterful, local pastry chefs at Honey and Harmony, and the Belle Epicurean. We will have some classic standards, but also some rotating monthly specials, giving you the chance to indulge in both your favorites and something new.

Special: 200 Free Cannoli

We have a special treat for our first 200 customers: 1 free cannolo with the purchase of a coffee!

Gift-giving Idea

Want to give a unique gift? We have Casa Italiana Gift Cards available for coffee, treats and merchandise at Casa Italiana.

Casa Italiana’s Vision

To create a permanent, ongoing, physical space dedicated to embracing and renewing the joy and vibrant diversity of the soul and spirit of Italy, including its historical, linguistic, and culinary significance.

Planned Features

Office of the Honorary Italian Consul – open now Casa Caffè Italian Espresso and Pastries – opening March 13, 2021 Italian Library and Italian Language Classes Italian American Historical Display with Focus on Pacific Northwest Immigrants Large Banquet and Meeting Hall (300 people) Full Commercial and Catering Kitchen Array of Event and Space Rentals Small Meeting Rooms Ample Parking for 100 plus Mentoring Programs



Casa’s Mission

To host a wide variety of cultural, educational and historical activities to serve the Pacific Northwest community. To preserve the rich traditions of Italian culture by sponsoring classes, culinary and social events, and mentoring programs. To showcase the contributions made to the world by Italians, and honor their legacy. Casa will be the center of Italian culture in the Pacific Northwest.



Fundraising Campaign

Casa Italiana is in the midst of a $3 Million fundraising campaign to finance our planned features. Please consider being a part of this grand effort, benefitting the entire region. Donations are accepted on our website.

Stay in Touch

While purchasing your coffee don’t forget to sign up for our loyalty program through Square and get rewarded for coming in. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram for any upcoming events and specials. You can also sign up on our website for our email subscription to receive Casa News.

Grand Opening of Casa Italiana

Stay tuned for the grand opening of the full Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, anticipated to open in May! In the meantime, come see us at Casa Caffè for espresso and pastries.

Grazie. Ciao!

– From the Casa Italiana Board and dedicated volunteers

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave South: