From our sister site The White Center Blog:

The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding Tylor P. Saeteurn (pictured below) who they say is wanted in connection with a Feb. 20, 2021 burglary at White Center’s Grocery Plus in the 9600 block of 16th Ave SW:

Police say that in that case, Saeteurn is believed to have driven a stolen Chrysler minivan through the front doors and burglarized the business.

Readers may remember the van’s front bumper, with an attached license plate, was left behind. With the assistance of the Seattle Police Department the van was recovered then held as evidence in this case.

This burglary was assigned to detectives in the King County Sheriff’s Office Southwest Precinct. In less than two weeks these professionals identified Tylor P Saeteurn as the suspect.

Saeteurn may be experiencing homelessness in Seattle or frequenting places in Renton.

Persons knowing his whereabouts are asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (206-296-3311) and reference case C21005701.

In addition to this case, he is wanted on two misdemeanor warrants with bail totaling more than $15,000.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via P3Tips.com or the P3 Tip app on your mobile device.