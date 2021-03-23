Do you know a student who thrives in remote learning? Highline Public Schools has space available in its new Highline Virtual Academy.

Highline Virtual Academy opens this fall for students in grades 6-12.

The academy will be the only all-remote option in the 2021-22 school year and moving forward for students attending Highline Public Schools.

Here’s more info from the district:

Students who thrive in independent, online learning are good candidates for Highline Virtual Academy. Flexibility and self-pacing are two important components of the academy’s learning model. Students will experience learning aligned with state standards across all content areas through an online learning platform. Staff will provide face-to-face experiences in an online environment and build relationships with students and families to deliver on Highline’s promise to know every student by name, strength and need.

Students can participate in athletics and activities at their neighborhood school. Special education and English language learning services are available. Special education will be planned by special education staff in collaboration with families and other school staff.

Highline students will be prioritized in the admissions process. Out-of-district students are encouraged to apply also. Out-of-district applications will be evaluated in May and offered placement on a space available basis.

Explore FAQs on the Highline Virtual Academy website.

Apply

Students and families can apply now for the academy.

Upcoming Virtual Information Sessions

Meet the principal and learn more at an information session: