SAVE THE DATE : The Highline High School Alumni Foundation’s (HHSAF) annual Golf Day Tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

“With vaccine shots now becoming available, HHSAF would like to bring back our annual Golf Day on August 20, 2021 at Auburn Golf Course,” organizers said. “We invite former golf participants and friends to join us in a ‘Golf Funday.’”

This event has been HHSAF’s main fundraiser for their annual Scholarship Fund, and they want to show gratitude that they can finally be with friends, out having a great time and still support the Scholarships they provide.

Organizers say that this year’s event has a few changes:

First Change: We recognize the devastating financial impact COVID restrictions have had on our local Burien businesses. Over the years, these merchants have supported our scholarship fund by advertising on the 18 holes at the golf course for our tournament. This year, our Foundation will post their signs from last year without procuring merchant monetary support. We intend to send them a letter of thanks for past support; as this is our way to show our community support and our appreciation for their years of support. We hope you take note of the signs and support these merchants of Burien. Second Change: We are excited that Burien native Jack Thompson will be joining us at this year’s event. Jack was a Washington State University football star and NCAA passing record holder. He later became the quarterback with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We are adding a one time unique opportunity for your team to have Jack as your “5 th ” golfer for a minimum bid of $500 or a maximum bid of $2,000 by your foursome. This is in addition to each golfer’s $99 golf fee. Marc Anderson will be coordinating this auction by taking bids through his email address . The team with the highest bid, will be contacted by Marc on Monday August 16 th and he will collect the payment at the tournament. Before our Shotgun start, we will announce the winning team Jack will be joining as their 5 th player at this year’s Golf Funday! Marc Anderson’s email is [email protected] to place a bid on this auction item. Lastly: The golf tournament fee was increased to $99 so we could offer every golfer the chance to participate in our Hole-In-One contest on holes #4, 8, 14, and 16! The “Pirate and his wife” have agreed to be present to encourage your participation and good scores on the Hole in One’s.



Currently, the restaurant at the course is open to 50% capacity restrictions that could alter their luncheon and awards banquet. If the restaurant is not at 100% capacity, they will be providing Box Lunches that will be in the carts before the start.

“Since restrictions can change, we will hope by August the restaurant is open and we are able to proceed as usual with our banquet. The course Pro Shop will be posting winners and if we are unable to meet for our banquet, the awards for winning teams and golfers will be mailed to the TEAM Captains.”

“We look forward to seeing you Friday, August 20, 2021 for a HHSAF Golf FunDay!”

To register, email Cathy Low at [email protected].