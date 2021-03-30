There will be no professional fireworks celebration at Burien’s Three Tree Point this 4th of July, organizers told The B-Town Blog this week.

This is the second consecutive cancellation of the longtime local tradition, which includes block party type events like a flag raising ceremony, kids parade and other activities throughout the neighborhood.

This has been an annual barge based, high-altitude fireworks show that was originally started by the Miller family as a gift to the Three Tree Point community, and has been continued by neighbors via fundraisers since the Millers moved away.

Last year’s cancellation was announced on Feb. 27, 2020 – one of the earliest in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One major factor in that cancellation was that fireworks manufacturers’ output was affected by the COVID pandemic in China.

“This year will not see fireworks either,” Veronique Hval said. “I have been waiting to assess the ‘recovery process’ which has not been coming fast enough. April is at our doorstep and while we are starting to see a slow light at the end of the tunnel, it is not enough to have the event.”

Organizers raise around $35,000 or more from residents and businesses to fund the event, but Hval says that at this time they are going to wait for another year to keep everyone safe.

“I think like last year people can do their own events in their comfort of their private properties. We will resume next year,” she added.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN recently that he’s optimistic we’ll return to a “considerable degree of normality” by July 4, as long as the pace of vaccinations keeps up.