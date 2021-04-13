SPONSORED :

Laurel Robinson is a native Washingtonian born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, so please welcome her to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate in Burien!

After graduating Suma Cum Laude from Washington State University, she began her 25+ year career in Finance & Strategic Planning. This career took her across the globe, including living internationally for 3 years in Australia. She decided on a career change and chose real estate after buying her first investment property in sunny Arizona. What excites her about real estate is that it is a job that helps people realize their dreams.

“Owning a home is one of the most important decisions in someone’s life and I love being instrumental in helping people realize their dream of living in their perfect home.“

Laurel lives with her husband in Normandy Park, and has a passion for serving the greater Seattle area. As a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate family, Laurel carries the values of hard work, integrity, and outstanding client service into everything she does.

When Laurel isn’t making home ownership dreams come true for her clients, she enjoys traveling, singing, hiking, playing tennis and golf, being active in her church community and taking her 2 miniature dachshunds for walks on the beach at The Cove in Normandy Park.