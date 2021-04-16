REMINDER : Enjoy a cookie crawl – for dog biscuits – this Saturday, April 17, 2021 as a fundraiser for local animal shelter Burien C.A.R.E.S.

Your ticket ($25) secures your pup a goodie bag for filling with special treats along the Dog Biscuit Crawl route in Downtown Burien. Map and additional details will be provided at check-in. Due to COVID-19, time slots must be reserved in advance online.



Purchase tickets and get more info here: https://www.buriencares.org/biscuit-crawl/dog-biscuit-crawl

Burien C.A.R.E.S. (Community Animal Resource & Education Society) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Corporation. They are the Animal Care & Control authority for the city of Burien, and operate a no-kill community animal shelter that houses and cares for Burien’s strays, and adopts out unclaimed animals to new loving families.