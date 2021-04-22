Burien detectives need the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect:

Police say that on April 19, 2021 at 5:45 p.m., a deputy responded to a residential burglary report in the 1000 block of South 112th Street (map below), in Burien, a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told the deputy that, on the day prior, an unknown male made entry in to his garage. The male then entered his home and took several items.

These are screenshots of the suspect, taken from the victim’s home video surveillance system.

If you recognize him, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21012191.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office