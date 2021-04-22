This week, Burien’s Eagle Landing Park re-opened to the public, after being closed since Sept. 29, 2020 to complete the Eagle Landing Park Drainage Improvement Project.

Just be aware though that the beloved stairs are still permanently closed.

Improvements include installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe within the park, installation of stormwater conveyance and water quality treatment facilities on 25th Ave SW, repairs to existing stormwater outfall at the southern edge of the park, and site restoration and landscaping.

“Please note though that the stairs leading down to the beach are permanently closed, and park users are encouraged to stay off the slope as it is unstable,” the city said. “Temporary construction fencing and straw waddles are in place to protect the hundreds of newly planted trees and other plants as they get more firmly established.”

Park users are asked to help protect the new plantings by staying on the trail while they enjoy the park.

Below are photos courtesy the City of Burien showing some of the park’s upgrades:

And courtesy Gregory Rehmke, photos taken at the entrance where the trail starts, but looking straight toward Puget Sound:

Eagle Landing Park is located at 14641 25th Ave SW: