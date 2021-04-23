Bloodworks Northwest on Friday, April 23, 2021 declared a “Code Red” alert to combat its ongoing significant blood shortage affecting local hospitals and trauma centers across the Pacific Northwest over the last three weeks.

Officials say that less than a 24-hour supply is all that remains on the near-empty shelves at Bloodworks. Because Types O and A blood are in critically short supply, Bloodworks cannot keep hospital inventories full. Hospitals have been advised to conserve onsite supplies to maintain a supply for emergencies. Donors in Washington and Oregon must respond to this emergency by booking and keeping appointments to donate every 56 days.

“Blood is being shipped to hospitals faster than it’s being collected,” said Bloodworks EVP of Blood Services Vicki Finson. “We’re actively communicating with hospitals to conserve blood and appealing to donors to book appointments so that doctors don’t need to make difficult decisions like canceling surgeries or postponing treatments based on the blood supply. And because donation is by appointment-only, if you cannot make your appointment, it’s critical to cancel so others can fill in for you.”

Facts:

Donations are short 700 units a week compared to the need; 35,000 donors needed to fill open appointments by Memorial Day; 78,000 by Independence Day. A sustained increase in patient demand for blood, combined with low donor turnout, means only 85% of the blood needed by local patients is now available. Hospitals are demanding more blood than the local community supply can currently support; record needs fluctuating daily between 10 – 18% above normal usage. Bloodworks is asking Washington & Oregon hospitals to “actively conserve” blood. “Donor Fatigue”: A combination of warm weather, a feeling that the pandemic may almost be over, the number of donors booking and keeping their appointments have dropped significantly – the worst (most sustained) appointment no-show rate since shortly after the pandemic began. All regions of the U.S. are currently experiencing a shortage , so assistance from other centers is uncertain or minimal. Indeed, centers across the nation have been asking Bloodworks for help. Responding to emergencies requires blood that is already collected, tested, on the shelves, and ready for immediate use. Bloodworks needs at least a four-day inventory to respond immediately to emergencies or a dramatic increase in needs from patients. Because of the pandemic, appointments are required, which means Bloodworks can only accommodate a fixed number of donation appointments per day. People not showing up to appointments impacts the ability to collect enough blood. For assistance finding or rescheduling an appointment, please call 800-398-7888. There is no waiting period before giving blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination !



“Maintaining a safe and reliable blood supply is critical to public health and the ability of trauma centers to respond to emergencies,” said Bloodworks Northwest President and CEO Curt Bailey. “The community must immediately prioritize donating blood for the health of local patients, including individuals with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.“

About Donating Blood:

Donating blood is a safe and essential action. Appointments, masks, and photo ID required. In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, no walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Questions at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus . Most people in good health, at least 18 years old, and who weigh at least 110lbs can donate whole blood. Ages 16 & 17 may donate in WA with signed Bloodworks permission form . In OR, anyone over 16 can donate. Read detailed eligibility Q&A or call 800-398-7888. Donations with Bloodworks provide 95% of the lifesaving blood supply to Pacific Northwest hospitals. It takes about an hour to give blood from check-in to post-donation cookie. Information about who can donate and where, is available at www.bloodworksnw.org .



Additional Resources:

For the latest information on COVID-19 please visit the CDC website, Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 main page, and Oregon Health Authority.

Bloodworks Donor Centers and Pop-Up Centers:

Appointments and information at BloodworksNW.org or 800-398-7888. See our list of Donor Centers and Pop-Up blood drive locations.

About Bloodworks Northwest – Bloodworks Northwest is backed by 75 years of Northwest history and 250,000 donors. It is local, nonprofit, independent, volunteer-supported and community-based. A recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Bloodworks serves patients at hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska — partnering closely with local hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care. Comprehensive services include blood components, complex cross-matching, specialized lab services for organ transplants, care for patients with blood disorders, and collection of cord blood stem cells for cancer treatment. Bloodworks Research Institute performs leading-edge research in blood biology, transfusion medicine, blood storage and treatment of blood disorders. Patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries or organ transplantation, or receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders all depend on our services, expertise, laboratories and research.

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled at bloodworksnw.org.