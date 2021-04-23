EDITOR’S NOTE: We’re bringing back a favorite feature called “Photo Friday”! If you have a great photo you’d like us to share, please email a medium/high-res image to [email protected] and be sure to include what you shot it with, technical settings you used, as well as subject or other details. Thanks!
Late Spring Daffodils near the upper parking lot of Seahurst Ed Munro Park.
Photo by Joe Moldovan
f/3.5 • 1/125th • 200m • 200iso
“Although the bright yellow (Narcissus spp.) are the first to pop their heads up and shout ‘Look at me’ in all their glory, their time soon grows short and gives way to the display of the colorful tulips.“