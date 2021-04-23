SPONSORED :

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the grand reopening of True Nature Hypnotherapy in White Center on Friday, April 30, 2021, with a ribbon cutting event.

The free event will take place at True Nature Hypnotherapy’s White Center location, located upstairs inside the Hearth Center Yoga Studio at 9640b 16 th Ave SW, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence around 11:15 a.m. This event will strictly adhere to all CDC guidelines. Guests must RSVP to the Chamber no later than Thursday, April 29, as well as wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.



“If this pandemic has showed us anything, it’s that we need to create space and support investments in our health,” said Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “This is just one of the many reasons we’re grateful that True Nature Hypnotherapy chose to invest in White Center as our community now has another resource to help us live our best lives. Hypnotherapy provides an opportunity for clients to create positive, lasting changes. Whether you want to stop smoking, change your relationship with food, or boost confidence—Chris can help.”

Chris Lemig, the “Self-Esteem Hypnotist,” is a transpersonal hypnotherapist who helps people break through their subconscious blocks and unnecessary limitations. Through a unique blend of up-to-date hypnotic techniques, eastern spirituality, and guided intuition, you will begin a journey of deep healing and growth. Hypnotherapy topics include building confidence, healing trauma, relieving stress and anxiety, and much more.

Chris opened his White Center office for True Nature Hypnotherapy in 2019, about five months before the pandemic began. He pivoted by offering his services online, such as private hypnosis sessions for confidence, anxiety relief, stopping smoking, and weight loss as well as a variety of workshops and educational webinars.

“We’ve all been through a traumatic year,” said Chris, “Even as we begin to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, I’m hearing from many people that stress, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem are even more intense than before the pandemic. This is why I feel so fortunate to be a part of a profession that provides real relief for those issues and more. I’m looking forward to this new beginning as we all start moving towards more healing, harmony, and emotional well-being.”

Please reach out to Chris at (206) 747-1095 or [email protected] if you have any questions about how hypnosis can help you become the happiest, healthiest person you can be. Register for a free strategy and planning session here.

Event Details:

WHAT: Grand Reopening Celebration of True Nature Hypnotherapy

WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021: 11 – 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: True Nature Hypnotherapy, 9640b 16th Ave SW, White Center, WA 98106 (map below)

VIDEO: Watch Live on Facebook Here

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must RSVP to attend this event. Please RSVP no later than Thursday, April 29th by emailing Andrea at the Chamber at [email protected] or by calling (206) 575-3016 to confirm your participation in person. All in-person guests must wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For those that are not able to attend in person, please follow the Chamber on Facebook @SeaSouthChamber before 11 a.m. on April 30, 2021 to join virtually.

True Nature Hypnotherapy is located at 9640b 16th Ave SW in White Center: