A FREE Document Shredding & Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Windermere Real Estate South, located at 401 SW 152nd Street in Burien (map below).
Items Accepted for Recycling:
-
- Computers
- Laptops
- Monitors (CRT, LCD)
- Printers/Scanners
- Fax/Copy
- Ink Cartridges
- Keyboards/Mice
- Servers/Routers/Hubs
- Networking Devices
- Communications Equipment
- Televisions/Cable Boxes
- VCRs/DVD Players
- Stereos/Audio
- Video Game Consoles
- Cell Phones/Telephones
- PDAs, Handheld Games
- Cameras
- Batteries
- Misc. Electronics
- Misc. Office Machines
- Washers /Dryers