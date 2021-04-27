A FREE Document Shredding & Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Windermere Real Estate South, located at 401 SW 152nd Street in Burien (map below).

Items Accepted for Recycling:

    • Computers
    • Laptops
    • Monitors (CRT, LCD)
    • Printers/Scanners
    • Fax/Copy
    • Ink Cartridges
    • Keyboards/Mice
    • Servers/Routers/Hubs
    • Networking Devices
    • Communications Equipment
    • Televisions/Cable Boxes
    • VCRs/DVD Players
    • Stereos/Audio
    • Video Game Consoles
    • Cell Phones/Telephones
    • PDAs, Handheld Games
    • Cameras
    • Batteries
    • Misc. Electronics
    • Misc. Office Machines
    • Washers /Dryers

