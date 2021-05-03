Today – Monday, May 3, 2021 – is World Press Freedom Day, and to commemorate it, The New York Times has posted this story, which links to us at South King Media:

According to the United Nations:

“In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 3 May as World Press Freedom Day following a recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. It serves as an occasion to inform citizens of the violations of press freedom. It is a reminder that publications and social media are censored, fined, suspended, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked and even killed worldwide.”

Here’s a statement by Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2021:

“The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, ‘Information as a Public Good,’ underlines the indisputable importance of verified and reliable information. It calls attention to the essential role of free and professional journalists in producing and disseminating this information, by tackling misinformation and other harmful content.”

South King Media is an active member of both the Society of Professional Journalists as well as LION (Local Independent Online News) Publishers. which is “committed to strong local independent journalism, whether in small towns or big cities, creating stories that serve their residents and build a sense of place, and shining an informative light that allows citizens to make wise decisions.”