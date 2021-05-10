Burien Pride will be holding Drag Queen BINGO in the Park on Saturday, June 5, 2021!

Organizers have come up with a safe and socially-distanced Burien Pride 2021, and ask “Who doesn’t love BINGO in the Park?!”

Due to COVID restrictions at events, this year’s Burien Pride celebration will consist of a full day starring your favorite gals of drag in three different BINGO sessions in Burien Town Square Park. This timed and ticketed event will include music, beverages and food. Tables may be purchased for a friend/family group in advance – and we’ll also have single and day-of tickets available, too! We’ll clean in between each round of Drag Queen BINGO and guests will be required to wear masks while walking through the beer garden and/or anytime they are not eating/drinking at their tables. Guests will be instructed to only sit with people from their group.

