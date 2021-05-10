Burien Pride will be holding Drag Queen BINGO in the Park on Saturday, June 5, 2021!
Organizers have come up with a safe and socially-distanced Burien Pride 2021, and ask “Who doesn’t love BINGO in the Park?!”
- Due to COVID restrictions at events, this year’s Burien Pride celebration will consist of a full day starring your favorite gals of drag in three different BINGO sessions in Burien Town Square Park.
- This timed and ticketed event will include music, beverages and food.
- Tables may be purchased for a friend/family group in advance – and we’ll also have single and day-of tickets available, too!
- We’ll clean in between each round of Drag Queen BINGO and guests will be required to wear masks while walking through the beer garden and/or anytime they are not eating/drinking at their tables.
- Guests will be instructed to only sit with people from their group.
- Group Tickets (4-8 people at a table) now on sale!
- Individual/Small Group Tickets (1-2 people) go on sale on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
- Limited day-of tickets will also be available.