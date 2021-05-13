EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s next Burien District Roundtable on Public Safety will be held online/virtually on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Burien Police Chief Ted Boe will give updates about crime and public safety in Burien, as well as discuss how businesses and residents can partner for greatest success in our community.

The chamber hopes to host these roundtables quarterly, and eventually in person when it is safe to do so.

“Hope you can join us,” Seattle Southside Chamber CEO Andrea Reay said. “Please feel free to send me any questions you might have and thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”

Andrea can be reached at [email protected].

WHAT: Burien District Roundtable on Public Safety

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online/Virtual via Zoom: