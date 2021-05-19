Blood is being shipped to hospitals faster than it’s being collected, and Bloodworks Northwest is seeking help:

You can help by booking an appointment to donate in the weeks ahead. It only takes one hour to impact your community.

While the immediate need is NOW, we anticipate an ongoing shortage as we approach the summer and the holidays.

Your donation is critical!

Schedule Your Blood Donation Today – donate at this Pop-Up Blood Drive coming to Burien:

WHEN: Friday, June 11 – Saturday, June 12, 2021

WHERE: Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Burien, 14022 Ambaum Blvd SW (map below)

Click HERE to schedule your appointment or call our Contact Center 800-398-7888 , ext. 1, use sponsor code 3955

Your one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients. No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. Donors are asked to bring a mask/face covering to your donation and appointments are required. There is NO WAIT TO DONATE if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.



For more vaccine guidance, visit bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus

Save 10-15 minutes, fill out the QuickPass the day of your appointment.