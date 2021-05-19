The Highline Schools Foundation this week announced that college or technical school scholarship awards – totaling $173,000 – have been given to 23 bright and capable graduates from Big Picture, Evergreen, Highline, Mount Rainier, Raisbeck Aviation, and Tyee High Schools.

“The Highline Schools Foundation is really fortunate to have a generous group of steadfast supporters who help fund a variety of scholarships based on achievement, need and in some cases, intended field of study or special qualities like kindness or grit. We’re thrilled to know that students from several Highline high schools are receiving some impactful financial support to reach their post-secondary education goals,” said Chris Keaton, Highline Schools Foundation Board President.

In lieu of its traditional scholarship reception, the Foundation will celebrate scholarship recipients in a virtual reception on Zoom, on Tuesday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

According to Highline Schools Foundation Executive Director Anne Gillingham, this was a highly competitive group of students, many of whom have been involved in sports, clubs and community efforts, often holding down part-time jobs or helping care for younger siblings all while earning high grade point averages and often taking college-level courses, all while navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following is the list of 2021 recipients, by scholarship award:

13th Year Scholarship

The 13th Year Scholarship was established in 2017 by Highline High School graduate and retired Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden and his wife Danielle to support students who might otherwise be unable to continue their education beyond high school. Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit, and achievement.

Four students received a 13th Year Scholarship this year:

Lucia Garcia Avelar, Tyee High School Anam Hakim, Mount Rainier High School Raelyn Lowery, Highline High School Selena Nguyen, Highline High School



Alaska Airlines Scholarship

The Alaska Airlines Scholarship was established in 2014 through the generosity of Alaska Airlines, an important partner of the Highline Schools Foundation. The scholarship criteria include financial need, academic merit and achievement, and students’ future goals.

Two students received an Alaska Airline Scholarship this year:

Ny Ha, Highline High School Diem Nguyen, Highline High School



And two students received an Alaska Airlines Raisbeck Aviation Scholarship this year:

Jibril Ali-Halane, Raisbeck Aviation High School Alexis Sorm, Raisbeck Aviation High School



Anne Gregory Memorial Scholarship

New in 2021, this scholarship named in memory of former Evergreen teacher Anne Gregory, was created to support Evergreen High School graduates who have mitigating financial circumstances that limit their access to financial resources. The Anne Gregory Memorial Scholarship is funded through individual donations.

One student received the inaugural Anne Gregory Memorial Scholarship:

Aileen Hernandez Espinosa, Evergreen High School



Carrell Family Scholarship

New in 2021, this scholarship was created to support Evergreen High School graduates.

One student received the inaugural Carrell Family Scholarship:

Javier Garcia-Espinosa, Evergreen High School



CM Garrity Scholarship

Thanks to the generosity of Highline alumnus Charles Garrity — the CM Garrity Scholarship was established in 2015. The scholarship criteria include financial need, academic performance, leadership and community service or extracurricular activities.

Two students received a CM Garrity Scholarship this year:

Dawit Solomon, Mount Rainier High School Karetina Tessema, Mount Rainier High School



Harriette Fredenburg Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded to an Evergreen High School student who plans to study mathematics or education.

One student received the Harriette Fredenburg Memorial Scholarship this year:

Javier Garcia-Espinosa, Evergreen High School



Highline Schools Foundation Scholarship

The Highline Schools Foundation Scholarship is funded through individual gifts toward a general scholarship fund, initially established through an anonymous major gift to the foundation.

Three students received a Highline Schools Foundation Scholarship this year:

Natnael Andemeskal, Tyee High School Nha Khuc, Highline High School Trinh Le, Tyee High School



Light & Love Scholarship

Created in memory of Dominick Pappas, this scholarship honors demonstrated warmth and kindness, illustrated through an additional recommendation from a counselor, teacher, or related figure.

One student received the Light & Love Scholarship this year:

Megan Vuong, Raisbeck Aviation High School



Nature Stewards Environmental Science Scholarship

New in 2021, this scholarship was created to support a graduate of any Highline high school who plans to study environmental science.

One student received the inaugural Nature Stewards Environmental Science Scholarship this year:

Nha Khuc, Highline High School



Pay it Forward Scholarship

Created by Vy Truong and Billy Chaung, this scholarship recognizes graduates from Evergreen High School.

Two students received a Pay It Forward Scholarship this year:

Jemiyah Barker, Evergreen High School Ashley Saeteurn, Evergreen High School



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Scholarship

Established in 2002, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (STIA) Scholarship is the Foundation’s longest running scholarship. This needs-based scholarship is funded through the annual Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Charity Golf Tournament organized by volunteer employees of the Port of Seattle and HMS Host.

Three students received a STIA Scholarship this year:

Ricardo Gonzalez Ceja, Highline High School Fana Hagos, Evergreen High School Jasmeen Kaur, Evergreen High School



Severson Leadership Scholarship

Created by Anna and Daniel Nguyen, this scholarship was created to honor a former Evergreen High School counselor. It is awarded to a student from Evergreen who demonstrates strong leadership.

One student received the Severson Leadership Scholarship this year:

Nguyen Vo, Evergreen High School



TinShip Scholarship

Created and funded by The Tin Room owner, Dan House, and its patrons, this scholarship is targeted toward individuals planning to attend an accredited trade or vocational school.

One student received the TinShip Scholarship this year:

Ronaldo Amador, Big Picture



One major area of focus for the Highline Schools Foundation is support for the future – and these scholarships are a major part of that focus. Additional donations towards scholarships are welcome.

The Foundation is honored to award these scholarships to this group of remarkable students. Congratulations to this year’s scholarship award winners!

ABOUT THE HIGHLINE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION

The Highline Schools Foundation is an independent 501c3 organization, established in 1999, to support the students, faculty, and staff of the Highline School District whose geography includes Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Beverly Park, SeaTac and White Center. With more than 19,200 students and 2,100 staff, it represents one of the most diverse school districts in the state with 101 languages spoken. Nearly 7 of 10 students qualify for free or reduced-cost school meals so the Foundation prioritizes funding programs in three main categories – meeting basic student needs, enriching learning experiences with classroom grants, and supporting college and career opportunities for high school seniors. The Foundation is funded solely by private contributions and operates separately from Highline Public Schools.

To learn more, visit: www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

