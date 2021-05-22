The filing deadline for local elections was Friday, May 21, 2021, and the field for Burien City Council’s Aug. 3 Primary Election has 15 candidates in the ring.

The most crowded field – of six candidates – is running for Position No. 7, currently held by incumbent Krystal Marx.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 to withdraw from the Primary race.

The top two vote-getters for each position will move on to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Here’s the lineup:

City of Burien, Council Position No. 1: