Ambaum Blvd. corridor, Boulevard Park Land Use, climate action plan, study on police services, hazard pay and more are on the agenda for Monday night’s (May 24, 2021) Burien City Council Study Session.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed on Comcast TV channel 21, online here, or via Zoom here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

PRESENTATIONS OR DISCUSSIONS ON STUDY SESSION TOPICS:

a) Ambaum Boulevard Park Update (Alex Hunt, Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director) b) Climate Action Plan Update (Paige Morris, Environmental Education Specialist) c) The 2011 Berk and Associates Report (Police Chief Ted Boe) d) Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) e) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)



CORRESPONDENCE TO THE COUNCIL: 52 letters regarding DESC’s proposed supportive housing project: