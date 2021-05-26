Photo courtesy @samhuard11

By Rayjaun Stelly

In life, some things you cannot teach. It’s one of two things – God-given talent or simply DNA embedded, explains 6-foot-2 190-pound University of Washington freshman quarterback Sam Huard.

Growing up in a football upbringing where his father Damon and uncles Brock and Luke all played quarterback like him, it was only right he carries out the legacy. Luke played quarterback at the University of North Carolina, Brock was a starting quarterback at the University of Washington and broke Damon’s passing yards record before playing professionally for Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Damon finished his career as University of Washington’s all-time leading passer in terms of career yards and followed that up with a 12-year career in the NFL and won two Superbowl rings.

Huard hit the ground running in 2017, when he arrived on Kennedy Catholic’s Burien campus as a Freshman who completed 57% of his passes for 3,432 yards for 34 touchdowns, earning himself Second-Team All-NPSL Cascade division quarterback and MaxPreps National Freshman of the year. As a Sophomore, he earned the Associated Press honorable mention for All-State quarterback, First-Team All-NPSL Mountain division, and league’s offensive back of the year while completing 62% of his passes 4,141 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Holding offers from Arizona, Boise State, California, Florida, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Washington, and Washington State on November 23, 2018, Sam Huard committed to the University of Washington.

Coming off an impressive Sophomore season Huard improved his ability and showed why he was one of the best if not the best quarterback in Washington. Seattle Times’ area Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-State by Seattle Times, and Scorebook Live Associated Press 4A state Player of the Year. The list of accolades continued as he earned MaxPreps Junior All-America Second-Team selection, First-Team All-NPSL mountain division quarterback in 2019. Completing 63% of his passes for 4,126 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions led Kennedy Catholic to an 11-1 record resulting in a trip to the 4A state quarterfinals, led the state of Washington in passing yards for the back-to-back season.

“One of the hardest working kids to come out of the program,” said trainer Tracy Ford, “has followed the lead of our many NFL alumni he has next.”

Heading into his Senior year, named to the USA Today preseason All-American First-Team and officially a Washington Husky, he did not disappoint, despite the season being postponed for an extended period. Huard broke the state record passing for 514 yards and eight touchdowns against Kentwood, and in three games straight he didn’t throw an interception. Passing for 1,473 yards with 21 touchdowns finished his career at Kennedy Catholic with 13,214 yards and 153 touchdowns which is the third most in state history.

Ending his high school career as the Polynesian Bowl Ambassador, named to the West roster for All-American Bowl, Huard was ranked the nation’s 14th overall prospect and number 1 pro-style quarterback by ESPN.com.

Looking to continue the legacy set forth by his father and uncles, Huard looks to translate his game and be the next best quarterback to play in front of the 70,000 fans Husky Stadium holds.

“He will be great,” said trainer Tracy Ford.

