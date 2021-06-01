As we previously reported, Sunrise Financial Services will be holding a Community Meeting on DESC’s proposed supportive housing project this Thursday night, June 3, 2021, and they’re asking for RSVPs.

The meeting will be held at the company’s offices at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, starting at 6 p.m., and will also be live streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page, as well as recorded and posted here afterwards (be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when the video starts).

RSVP’s are now mandatory for attendance.

“I would like to reiterate that the goal of this meeting is to create alternative suggestions and insightful questions to propose to DESC at the upcoming public hearing. It is intended to be educational and proactive, please treat it as such,” organizers said.

To ensure this meeting is productive, organizers are requesting the following:

“Please only attend if you have done research on this project and are committed to finding a beneficial solution for both parties “Do not use this meeting as an outlet to express your complaints about the city, homelessness, or local crime in general “Due to limited space, please only send ONE representative from your business or organization (and please carpool where possible) “Please RSVP by clicking HERE – RSVP’s are mandatory for attendance”



For more information, contact Vanessa Potts at [email protected].

