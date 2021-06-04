SPONSORED :

You know things are getting back to normal now that longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has resumed holding Open Houses, with two going on this weekend.

Please note however that the following COVID safety requirements are still in place:

In-person open houses are permitted with no more than ten (10) people are on site, in addition to the broker. All persons must wear a face covering unless the seller instructs otherwise (i.e. the seller explicitly allows fully vaccinated persons to not wear a face covering in the property) Social Distance protocols. Distance from others to be at least 6 feet apart.



The first Open House is a rare find in the heart of Seahurst:

Two beautiful houses in one! Prime location close to shopping, dining, schools, parks, beaches and more!

If you’re looking for multi-generational living options or extra rental income opportunities then this is the the house for you!

Two homes connected by a hallway with small flex space, separate entrances, one-level living, 4 beds/1.75 baths, & two gorgeously remodeled kitchens.

Tastefully updated w/ designer touches and thoughtful fisnishes throughout! Large private lot with white picket fence, garden space, storage shed, two decks and beautiful landscaping.

A little slice of paradise and privacy in this convenient and desirable location w/ easy access to airport, Seattle and freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 5 : Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

14966 20 th Ave SW, Burien ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $849,000 MLS Number: 1783419 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1946 Approximate House SqFt: 2,350 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,500 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood 2nd Kitchen 2nd Master BR Bath Off Master Ceiling Fan(s) Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Walk-in Closet



VIDEO:

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

MAP:

The next Open House is a picture perfect, 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Hill:

Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through out the house. Great room style living with granite counter tops and stainless appliances in the kitchen, light filled dining area that opens on to an incredible Azek planked deck.

3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor.

4th bedroom, full bath, rec room and office area are on the ground floor.

Fiber optic ethernet to every room!

Fully fenced level back yard with new grass and sprinkler system perfect for yard games.

There is a tree house to play in and shed to store all your toys!

Meticulously upgraded and maintained there is nothing for you to do but move in!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 5 : 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

20709 3 rd Ave S., Des Moines 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $585,000 MLS Number: 1784002 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1969 Approximate House SqFt: 1,800 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.



Click here to view full, detailed listing.

PHOTOS:

MAP:

