Julia Quinn, the Author of the blockbuster “Bridgerton” historical romance series – the ones behind the popular, steamy Netflix series “Bridgerton” – will be at a book signing on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Burien’s Three Trees Books.

Three Trees Books is a tiny bookstore in the Seahurst Post Office building, and this free event will run from 5 – 7 p.m.

“This will be Quinn’s first public appearance since the lockdown started, so we’re incredibly thrilled about it and wanted to make sure everyone knows about it,” said Ingrid Miller, Three Trees Books co-owner.

Miller adds:

“Please order copies of her books on www.threetreesbooks.com (choose ‘in store pickup’ at checkout) by June 12 to ensure we’ll have them in hand for the big day.”

Here are the details:

WHAT: Julia Quinn Book Signing

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Outside (masks on), in front of Three Trees Books, 2118 SW 152nd Street (we are located in the Seahurst Post Office building)

MORE DETAILS: there will be free Treat Cookies (while they last) and cold drinks, as well as the El Cabrito food truck parked nearby to keep everyone happy while they wait for their books to be signed.

Three Trees Books is located at 2118 SW 152nd Street: