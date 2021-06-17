REMINDER: Discover Burien’s popular Father’s Day Car Show will be returning on Father’s Day – this Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Classic cars will line SW 152nd Street in Downtown Burien, from 4th Ave SW to Ambaum Blvd. SW.
This popular annual event features lean, mean machines and has become a perfect date with Dads of all kinds.
As many of our Readers may recall, last year’s on-street event was cancelled and replaced by a Father’s Day Car Cruise.
Organizers say that next year this event will be back together with the city’s annual Strawberry Festival.
Car judging categories will include:
-
- People’s Choice
- Stock to 56
- Stock 57 to 65
- Stock 66 and up
- Modified to 50
- Modified 51 and up
- Stock Truck
- Modified Truck
- Street Rod
- Low Rider
- Sports Car 2 Seater
- Orphan
- Foreign
- Custom 49 and up
- Mayor’s Choice
Additional categories may be added.
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1135743040236076/