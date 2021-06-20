On the docket for Monday night’s (June 21) Burien City Council regular meeting: final vote on whether DESC’s supportive housing proposal will be approved for the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, Teamsters contract, eviction moratorium and more.
The meeting is scheduled to start st 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.
agenda packet
BUSINESS AGENDA:
- a) Re-consideration of May 17, 2021 Postponed Motion – Approval of Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (David Johanson, Senior Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director)
- b) Introduction to Ordinance No. 771, Making Juneteenth an Official City Holiday Beginning June 19, 2022 (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director)
- c) 2021-2022 Teamsters Collective Bargaining Contract (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director)
- d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 773, Regarding an Eviction Moratorium (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney)
- e) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)
COUNCIL REPORTS
CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:
- a) City Manager’s Report
