On the docket for Monday night’s (June 21) Burien City Council regular meeting: final vote on whether DESC’s supportive housing proposal will be approved for the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, Teamsters contract, eviction moratorium and more.

The meeting is scheduled to start st 7 p.m., and can be viewed online here, on Comcast TV channel 21, or via Zoom here.

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) Re-consideration of May 17, 2021 Postponed Motion – Approval of Resolution No. 457, Accepting the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) Project into the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program (David Johanson, Senior Planner and Susan McLain, Community Development Director) b) Introduction to Ordinance No. 771, Making Juneteenth an Official City Holiday Beginning June 19, 2022 (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) c) 2021-2022 Teamsters Collective Bargaining Contract (Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director) d) Introduction to Ordinance No. 773, Regarding an Eviction Moratorium (Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney) e) City Council Planning Calendar (Brian J. Wilson, City Manager)



