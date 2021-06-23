REMINDER : Local financial firm Sunrise Financial Services will be holding a ‘Community Shred Day’ for friends, family, and neighbors this Saturday, June 26, 2021.

This event is FREE and open to the public, so invite your friends!

Documents will be shredded on site while you watch.

WHEN: Saturday June 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Sunrise Financial Services, 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: For additional information please contact Sunrise Financial

Sunrise Financial Services is located at 431 Ambaum Blvd. SW: