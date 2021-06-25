A record-breaking heat wave is expected to hit our area Friday and continue into early next week, which – combined with dry conditions – has heightened the risk of fire.

And King County Fire District No. 2 Fire Chief Mike Marrs has a dire warning for residents.

“We are entering into the driest period before a Fourth of July holiday that I can remember,” Marrs said. “The risk of multiple and severe structure fires is the highest I’ve ever seen in my 30-year career in the fire department.”

This risk is increased even more by the use of fireworks, which are illegal in Burien.

“It is extremely important to stay hydrated during heat wave periods and avoid being exposed for extended periods during mid-day,” said Brian J. Wilson, Burien City Manager. “Ensure your neighbors and pets are okay. It is also as important now, more than ever, to avoid illegal fireworks during this extremely dangerous and risky period of fire danger in our neighborhoods. We ask for the public’s help keeping our community safe.”

The City of Burien will not have a cooling center open, but will have sprinklers on at Lake Burien School and Chelsea Parks; they also offer these tips:

Stay safe and cool this weekend

Tune in to your local news or follow National Weather Service – Seattle/Tacoma online to get latest forecast and weather safety tips. Expand your summer safety awareness with tips and resources to help you escape the heat, reduce fire risk, and stay safe whether behind the grill or in the water.

Stay indoors and, if possible, in an air-conditioned place such as a shopping mall, library, or movie theater. An interactive map of regional cooling centers is available from Washington 2-1-1.

Sprinklers will be turned on in the following parks during Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (June 26–28):

Burn Ban

With high temperatures expected through the weekend, the King County Fire Marshal has issued Stage 1 fire safety burn ban for unincorporated King County starting Thursday, June 24.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The Stage 1 fire safety burn ban applies to all outdoor burning, except for barbecues and small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. Recreational fires still pose a risk, so their use should be limited.

Stay informed

