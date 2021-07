The Rusty Nuts Car Show will be returning to The Bean at Seahurst on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event will also feature live music in addition to classic cars.

If you’d like to register your classic car, please visit The Bean at Seahurst at 2103 SW 152nd Street (map below); registration fee is $20.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/RustyNutsCarShow