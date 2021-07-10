Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying this ‘white hat’ burglar suspect:

Contrary to what you’ve seen in old westerns, not all who wear white hats are the good guys.

On July 4, 2021 at 8:24 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary in the 17800 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive South in Burien (map below).

When inspecting the premises, deputies saw the glass bottom panel of the front door had been smashed. On the left side of the room, wood window paneling was on the floor, and deputies found a rock on a couch.

It may have been the same rock used to break the glass door, as surveillance video captured the suspect picking up a rock and throwing it at the building.

Can you identify Mr. White Hat, Black Heart? He is wearing a Seahawks “12” jersey, a distinctive white cowboy hat and appears to have a medium to dark complexion.

If you can identify this cowboy gone rogue, we’d love to hear from you. Please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21020683.