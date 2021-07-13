Local restaurateurs are asking Burien residents to please consider writing your legislator to ask them to restore more funding to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

The RRF has served as a recovery tool for the restaurant industry. It was opened on May 3, but ran out of money in the first three weeks.

“But for too many owners, the $28.6 billion in funding won’t last long enough for them receive a dollar in disaster funding,” supporters said. “The SBA estimates that they need at least an additional $50 billion just to fund the applications submitted before the application portal was closed.”

“We’re hoping to get more traction this summer with additional funding,” Jackie Thiebe of Marlaina’s Meditteranean Cuisine told The B-Town Blog. “There is a chance the grant will be re-funded and if so, that will help out so many of us trying to stay open!”

Read and sign the petition here:

Tell Your Elected Officials to Replenish the RRF

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) have introduced the RRF Replenishment Act, which directs $60 billion in funding to the SBA, allowing them to complete the mission and provide sorely needed recovery dollars for the restaurant industry.

Many here in Washington think that the return to indoor dining means that the restaurants will be fully back to normal within a few months. The truth is that this industry is incredibly vulnerable and faces a long path to recovery. We need this bill.

Please add your voice, share your perspective, and together we can move Congress to support our favorite local restaurants.

Thank you!