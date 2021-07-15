EDITOR’S NOTE : Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce this week announced that it has published its 2021 Candidates Questionnaires on their website, as well as the return of their Public Officials & Candidates Night on Sept. 22, 2021 at the DoubleTree in Southcenter.

All Port of Seattle and City Council candidates for the municipalities the Chamber serves – Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila – were invited in May to complete a Candidate Questionnaire.

Thirty-five candidates running for these positions chose to participate and return their questionnaire under the guidelines established and communicated.

Those questionnaires are now available, as they were submitted, on the Chamber’s website here.

“Thank you to the candidates that chose to participate.”

During the questionnaire process, candidates were also invited to the chamber’s Sept. 22 Candidates Night; most have already confirmed their commitment to participate.

This event and the formation of the Chamber’s questionnaire are organized by their volunteer Government Affairs Committee (GAC). The Seattle Southside GAC focuses on the issues that matter most in our region and the communities we serve. The Seattle Southside Chamber is also part of the South Sound Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coalition (SSCCLC), whose collaborative advocacy efforts work to improve the business climate of our region. The work of the Government Affairs Committee allows the Chamber to serve as the voice of business at all levels of government to help advance the mission of the organization to build business success, advance our region, and help encourage and maintain a strong economic environment in Southwest King County.

“We look forward to this opportunity to bring our public officials, candidates and regional business leaders together to interact, strengthen ties, and forge new relationships,” offered Andrea Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “In every election, and in every place policy decisions are being made, the voice of the business community must be part of the conversation if we are to truly foster equitable economic growth and enhance our collaborative culture. We hope you take the time to review the questionnaires submitted by the candidates and join us to meet them in person at our event in September.”

Thank you to our host, the DoubleTree Southcenter, and our sponsors: Presenting Sponsors Amazon and The Boeing Company, Event Sponsor Baker Commodities, and Media Sponsor South King Media.

WHAT: 2021 Public Officials & Candidates Night

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept, 22, 2021: 5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree Suites – Southcenter, 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Seattle, WA 98188

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.