EDITOR’S NOTE : Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce this week announced that nominations for its 2021 Business Awards categories are now open.

Each year, the Chamber invites the public to nominate the member businesses, organizations, and individuals who have “gone above and beyond” in their industry.

This year’s categories are:

Public Servant of the Year – Recognizes an elected official or city employee who frequently exceeds expectations and performs at the highest standards and measures, making them an example to others in similar roles.

Business Leader of the Year – Recognizes a business or individual that has achieved excellence through innovative business practices, products, and/or services and community involvement.

Educator of the Year – Recognizes an educator that demonstrates exemplary teaching methods and innovation of style, and has a significant impact on students, parents, and peers.

Non-Profit of the Year – Recognizes a not-for-profit organization that demonstrates best practices in nonprofit management as well as providing outstanding programs, services, or events that make a profound difference in the community.

Best Place to Work – Recognizes an organization that helps their employees advance their careers, knowledge, and performance in an environment that makes work fun and engaging.

New Business of the Year – Recognizes a business that has demonstrated incredible growth in operations, market performance, or community engagement. Business must have opened in the Seattle Southside region after January 1, 2020.

Ambassador of the Year – Recognizes an ambassador who has gone above and beyond to welcome and assist Chamber members to make a difference in the membership experience.

Your voice matters! Please nominator your nominate your fellow businesses, non-profits, and individuals here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthsideAwards2021 by 11:59pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Any business, individual, or non-profit that is a member in good standing of the Chamber is eligible for nomination. There is no limit to the number of nominations a person can submit, and self-nominations are accepted. For a full member list, please visit our online directory at www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/list/.

Then, in November, join us in celebrating our award nominees at the 2021 Business Awards & Annual Fundraiser held at the Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport in SeaTac. In addition to announcing the winners, the Chamber will also be hosting fundraising activities to benefit the Success Foundation, including a raffle prize and wine pull. Event and registration details below.

WHAT: 2021 Business Awards & Annual Fundraiser WHEN:: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021: 5 – 8 p.m. WHERE: Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport, 17338 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188

Special thanks to our sponsors: Media Sponsor South King Media and Photography Sponsor Crain Photography. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring, please contact [email protected].

To learn more, register, or donate to the Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/business-awards

