Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a break-in at a downtown Burien business starting around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 27. 2021.

Police were alerted to a male suspect who broke in to a business in the 14900 block of 4th Ave SW (map below) where a custodian was inside cleaning. The suspect allegedly assaulted the custodian, who manage to safely escape from the building.

More officers responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the same time, the male suspect proceeded to break into other nearby businesses, causing damage to merchandise and the businesses themselves, Sgt. Tim Meyer said.

Police say that he eventually broke into the Golden Smoke Shop off SW 152nd Street, where he was discovered. A standoff ensued and a SWAT team was called to the scene. SWAT officers were finally able to apprehend and arrest the suspect around 3:40 a.m., when he exited the smoke shop.

The suspect was taken to St. Anne Hospital for an evaluation. Once the suspect is released he will be booked for investigation of multiple felonies, including assault and property crimes, Meyer said.

Police say that the suspect has no apparent ties to any of the businesses and his break-in rampage appears completely random.