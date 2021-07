Kids can learn to create a Picasso-style self-portrait this Sunday, Aug. 1, at a free kids class presented by the Burien Arts Association.

The free 3 p.m. class is available online here.

JR Salter will be the teacher.

The free classes are supported by grants from the City of Burien, 4Culture and ArtsWA.

More information available at www.burienarts.org.