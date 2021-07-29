The Burien Brat Trot will be running again through the streets of B-Town – in person – on Sunday, Sept. 26th, 2021.

This is an annual fundraiser for the Highline Schools Foundation.

“We hope you will join us for this flat and fast run/walk through the streets of Burien – on Sunday, September 26th!”

Organizers are updating the course this year, and will be hosting a Kid’s 1k Fun Run, for kids 12 and under.

“Bring the whole family, this fundraising event is stroller, kid, and dog-friendly!”

Post-run, enjoy the community fun of a Bavarian Fest, including a charity beer garden, along with kid’s activities, food, and more, all along SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien.

2021 Brat Trot Registration Fees:

5k Adult Registration, adults over 18- $25 5k Student/Youth Registration, youth up to age 18 – $20 5k Family Registration, good for up to 5 adult/youth – $100 1k Kid’s Fun Run Registration, kids 12 and under – $20



Prices are valid through Aug. 31.

Fundraise & Win Prizes

Sign up to fundraise for Highline Schools Foundation and win prizes! With your registration confirmation, you’ll receive an email with instruction on how to become a Brat Trot Fundraiser!

Raise $50, get a Brat Trot T-shirt Raise $125, get the t-shirt and a Brat Trot beanie Raise $200, a t-shirt, beanie, and Brat Trot socks Raise $250 or more, you’ll get all the Brat Trot swag, and you’ll be entered to win the grand prize!



Bonus! Raise $50 or more by August 31, and you’ll be entered to win a $50 gift card!

Team Discounts

Planning to run Brat Trot as a team? Request your discount code today! With the code, each of your team members will receive $5 off their registration fee.

Send a request today to [email protected] highlineschoolsfoundation.org to receive your customized code!

Win Cash for your school!

When you register, don’t forget to note your school affiliation! The schools with the most affiliated runners will receive cash prizes:

First place – $750 Second place – $500 Third place – $250



COVID-19 Precautions

We are aware of the potential for changes in state and local guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we have contingency plans to shift to should the need arise. Because this event is fully outdoors, we will likely be able to maintain plans for the Brat Trot 5k Run/Walk and the Kid’s 1k Fun Run. We will provide regular updates on any changes to this event.

Not ready to run in-person? You can register and run your own course! You can elect to have your bib shipped to you or pick it up at packet pick-up on Saturday, 9/25. More packet pick-up details to come.

See all the details and register on the Brat Trot web page here:

Or on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/226609435878831

