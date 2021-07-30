SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Tacoma this weekend.
This is a recently remodeled Victorian-style home:
This home has plenty of character with beauty to boost.
The kitchen and 3/4 bath on the main level have been recently remodeled.
Original wood floors flow throughout the home. Upstairs has 4 generous sized bedrooms plus a full Bath.
This home has new paint inside and out.
Appliances are all new.
New plumbing.
The large yard is completely fenced and includes a detached garage.
The porch is covered to enjoy all year long.
Close walking distance to the sounder station, restaurants, and shopping. This home is also zoned multi-family.
Come built an ADU and increase your equity.
- Saturday, July 31: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 5808 S Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409 (MAP, or see below)
- List Price: $449,999
- MLS Number: 1807078
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1904
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,916 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,250 s.f.
- Appliances are all new
- New plumbing
- Hardwood
