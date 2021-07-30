REMINDER : Shakespeare in the Park will be performed for free at Marvista Park this Saturday, July 31, 2021.

This will include a double bill of abbreviated version of Twelfth Night & The Tempest, produced by Greenstage. A common theme is braving the storm.

WHEN: 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021

WHERE: Marvista Park, 19900 4th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166. There are restrooms, ample parking, and a very nice children’s play area. Distancing of family groups on the grass & masks will be required.