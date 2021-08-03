By Nicholas Johnson

The Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) will host an online community meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to get feedback on the planned design of its Burien permanent supportive housing project.

City Manager Brian Wilson interrupted the city council’s regular business meeting Monday evening to announce that the Seattle-based nonprofit would present its plans for the building’s design, amenities and features, including landscaping, parking and a planned mural, during an hour-long virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

By that time, the nonprofit is expected to have submitted its application for administrative design review to the city’s Community Development department. That process will include a separate meeting – a required public hearing hosted by the city, likely in late August or early September.

The nonprofit is planning to post more details to its website – www.desc.org – about the upcoming virtual community meeting on Wednesday, as well as mail notices to residents within 1,000 feet of the project’s 801 SW 150th St. site.

The six-story, 95-unit permanent supportive housing project will be the nonprofit’s first such project outside of Seattle when it opens its doors to new residents in spring 2023.

